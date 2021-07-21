A BONUS Boat Parade will run parallel to this Saturday’s Waterland Parade caravan, which scheduled to start at 3 p.m. in Redondo, then wind its way through Des Moines before ending up at the south end of the Marina.

If you’re unable to see any of the parade in person, you can always watch a live stream on our Facebook page – to get a reminder of when we’re live, be sure to “Like” us here:

Here’s more info from organizer Matt Mahoney and local boater Bill Linscott:

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/2930325707243293/