Meet Anne Gillingham

Highline Schools Foundation Executive Director

We had the wonderful opportunity to chat with Highline Schools Foundation Executive Director Anne Gillingham.

We are greatly impressed by Anne’s experience and leadership. She is determined to continue impacting families, students and staff in the Highline School District.

Anne and the Highline Foundation recently partnered in the STIA Charity Golf Tournament where they raised over $135,000! These funds support student scholarships, teacher and staff support grants, and other crucial funding for the students, staff and families of Highline Public Schools.

She spends time meeting and partnering with counselors and social workers at these schools so that she may fully understand the needs of the students.

Back to school supplies will be distributed, as needed, directly to each school, by Anne and her team at the Highline Foundation.

If you would like to learn more, or help support the Highline School District, please reach out directly to the Highline Schools Foundation website here.

