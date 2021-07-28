The Des Moines Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Jason W. Curry, a 17-year-old who has been missing since Monday, July 19, 2021.

Police say that Jason left his Des Moines home at about 2 p.m. on July 19, and has not been seen since.

When Jason left he had a “Mohawk” haircut and was wearing “cut-up” black jeans.

He is described as 5’8” tall, thin to medium build with blond hair and blue eyes.

Jason suffers from schizophrenia, depression and anxiety, which he takes medication for and is likely beginning to suffer from not taking it.

He is deaf, but has cochlear implants, which have stopped working by now. Jason can speak normally and uses American Sign Language.

He has been known to visit Seattle via public transit and does not have a cell phone or money with him.