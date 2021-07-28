Sunrise Financial Services will be holding a Charity Drive for Mary’s Place on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

People are being asked to donate items to help the local Mary’s Place shelter at Sunrise’s offices, located at 431 SW Ambaum Blvd. (map below).

“As a local financial services firm, we are always looking for ways to add value to our clients and the community we serve,” organizers said. “We are hosting this Charity Drive as an opportunity to collect items for the local Mary’s Place shelter in time for the kids to return to school in the Fall.”

What Mary’s Place Does

Mary’s Place provides a welcoming and accepting environment where women, children, and families who are experiencing homelessness can find day and night shelter, nourishment, hope, and resources to help them find employment and permanent housing.

Mary’s Place is standing in the gap, providing emergency shelter for families who have lost their homes to come inside to safety together, TONIGHT. And tomorrow, our housing and employment specialists will work with these families to help them find their way back to permanent housing.

Our guests at Mary’s Place range from young adults to seniors and represent diverse backgrounds in race, ethnicity, class, sexual orientation, education, and life experience. The children we see are often experiencing hunger, dislocation, uncertainty, anxiety, and depression. Nearly half of the mothers we see have experienced domestic violence. All of our women and families live well below the poverty line, and many struggles with disabilities and depression.

Requested items:

Toiletries (new, full & travel size Shampoo/conditioner Toothpaste, toothbrushes & Mouthwash Deodorant Feminine hygiene products Lip balm Brushes & combs Pain relievers Make-up Nailcare Diapers & wipes Larger sizes needed (5,6) Pull-ups (size 4t & 5t) Clothing (new & like new) Women, men, children & infants Bras & underwear Blankets, towels & sheets Twin -size sheets & blankets Towels of all sizes Back-to-school supplies New jeans Graphic t-shirts Tennis shoes Socks Underwear

