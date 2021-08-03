The first round of results for Tuesday’s (Aug. 3, 2019) Primary Election were released, and early returns are favoring for Position No. 5: Traci Buxton & Tad Doviak, and for Position No. 7: Matt Mahoney & Soleil Lewis.

The top two vote getters for each position will move on to the General Election on Nov. 3.

Please note that these are just the first returns, and historically results can change as more votes are tallied.

Totals shown by Votes • Percentage

CITY OF DES MOINES

Ballots Counted: 3,741

* Registered Voters: 19,618 • 19.07 %

City of Des Moines Council Position No. 5:

Traci Buxton*: 2424 • 68.03% Tad Doviak: 946 • 26.55% John Theofelis: 152 • 4.27% Write-in: 41 • 1.15%



*incumbent

City of Des Moines Council Position No. 7:

Matt Mahoney*: 1707 • 47.25% Soleil Lewis: 1147 • 31.75% Yoshiko Grace Matsui: 732 • 20.26% Write-in: 107 • 0.86%



*incumbent

The next round of results will be released Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 4.

Final results will be certified by King County Elections on Wednesday, Aug. 18.