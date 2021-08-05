Maritime High School will be opening in September 2021 at its campus located at 615 S. 200th Street in Des Moines (map below).

    • Learn about the environment, marine science, and maritime careers working on or near the water.
    • Build the skills to launch a maritime career, or study in a 2 or 4-year college
    • Increase your understanding of the natural world
    • Improve practical skills
    • Learn about career opportunities

The maritime industry is the third largest economic driver in the state, with a current workforce that is retiring – check out the video below:

The Maritime industry offers:

    • Good living wages
    • Jobs in & out of the water
    • Cool jobs with traveling
    • And more!

For more info, or to apply, visit highlineschools.org/maritime.

Maritime High School is a collaborative project of Highline Public Schools, Northwest Maritime Center, Port of Seattle, Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition and other community and industry partners.