Maritime High School will be opening in September 2021 at its campus located at 615 S. 200th Street in Des Moines (map below).

Learn about the environment, marine science, and maritime careers working on or near the water. Build the skills to launch a maritime career, or study in a 2 or 4-year college Increase your understanding of the natural world Improve practical skills Learn about career opportunities



The maritime industry is the third largest economic driver in the state, with a current workforce that is retiring – check out the video below:

The Maritime industry offers:

Good living wages Jobs in & out of the water Cool jobs with traveling And more!



For more info, or to apply, visit highlineschools.org/maritime.

Maritime High School is a collaborative project of Highline Public Schools, Northwest Maritime Center, Port of Seattle, Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition and other community and industry partners.