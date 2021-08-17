Photo courtesy @ZONE3PIOS

Three people were killed in a 3-alarm fire at the Maple Crest Apartments located at 15100 65th Ave S. in Tukwila early Tuesday morning, Aug. 17, 2021.

Firefighters were able to safely recover the remains of two adults and one child.

“This was an absolutely heartbreaking task for all involved,” Tukwila Police said. “Our hearts go out to the friends and family of those whose lives were lost and to all of the individuals and families who were displaced by the fire.”

A massive thank you to all of our regional fire partners who responded to assist the Tukwila Fire Department with this incident. Also thank you to the Red Cross, Tukwila Food Pantry, the Tukwila Children’s Foundation and countless members of the community who stepped forward to offer assistance and organize donations, housing and other necessities for families impacted by the fire.

Firefighters and officers are still actively working the scene and will be working the scene for the foreseeable future. The hillside behind the apartments is being evaluated by subject matter experts. Interurban Ave S will be closed until tomorrow morning at which times will be able to safely clear debris and re-examine the area.

Firefighters responded to the first call around 5 a.m., and found the structure fully engulfed in flames.

Multiple agencies responded, including Tukwila, Renton, ZONE3PIOS, Puget Sound Fire, IAFF2595, South King Fire & Rescue, Local1257, Skyway Fire and King County Fire District No. 2.

The blaze impacted 32 apartment units, and many displaced residents are now getting help at the Tukwila Community Center and from Red Cross.

Parts of the structure were still burning nearly five hours later, and portions of the roof have begun to collapse.

Firefighters still have not had full access to search the building.

Evacuations have been ordered for the 15900 block of Interurban Ave S. due to the risk of landslide at the fire scene. Police are also evacuating the A and B buildings at 15130 65th Ave S.

Cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

Five people who were initially unaccounted for have since been found safe, authorities said.

Here’s raw video courtesy KING5: