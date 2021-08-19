The City of Des Moines is preparing an update to its Parks, Recreation and Senior Services (PRSS) Master Plan, and will be holding an Open House on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.

This event will be held at the Des Moines Activity Center from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

This plan guides decision-making for future parks, open space, and programming investments.

The City wants to hear from you, and invites all to its Open House:

WHAT: PRSS Master Plan Update Open House

WHERE: Des Moines Activity Center

WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (seniors-focused) or 6-8 p.m. (general public)

Learn about the plan update Tell us what you want to see in the plan Review the draft plan and share your feedback



Can’t attend in-person? We still want your feedback! Event boards and a questionnaire will be shared on the City website before the event.

Contact [email protected] or visit desmoineswa.gov/departments/parks recreation for more information.