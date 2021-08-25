Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate its 64th birthday this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, by giving out FREE “Beary Clean” car washes at 28 tunnel locations, including in Des Moines.

The free “Beary Clean” car washes will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 28 tunnel wash locations, including in Des Moines at 22706 Marine View Drive S. (map below).

Last year’s one-day event added sparkle and shine to 29,756 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area. The Seattle-based, family-owned company has provided over 476,259 free “Beary Clean” washes over the past 14 years to celebrate its August “birthday” and to honor former and current service members on Veterans Day.

Brown Bear Founder and CEO Victor Odermat opened the company’s first location in 1957 at 1800 15th Ave West in Seattle. Brown Bear owns and operates 52 car washes throughout the Puget Sound area and Spokane.

“This has become a tradition for us, and it’s our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the loyal customers who have supported us for over 60 years,” said Odermat. “It’s a fun and busy day as we celebrate with our customers while benefitting the environment.”

For participating tunnel wash locations and more information about Brown Bear Car Wash, visit www.brownbear.com.