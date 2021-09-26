Des Moines Police are investigating a shooting that left three dead outside the La Familia Sports Pub and Lounge at 22855 Pacific Highway S. (map below) early Sunday morning, Sept. 26, 2021.

Police say that just before 2 a.m., officers responded to the bar for multiple reports of a shooting, and found several gunshot victims and began lifesaving efforts.

“We have learned the incident began over a dispute between two patrons inside the bar,” Sgt. Scott Oak, Detective with the Special Investigations Unit said. “Involved parties got into two separate vehicles as the dispute poured into the parking lot. As the vehicles fled, occupants began shooting into the crowd.”

At this time police have identified six gunshot victims. Of those, three are comfirmed dead.

Detectives are on scene interviewing victims and witnesses.

If you have any information related to this shooting that could help police identify the suspects, please contact the Des Moines Police Department at 206-878-3301.