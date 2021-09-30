Detectives with the Des Moines Police Department are seeking anyone who can help identify suspects or provide cell phone video of the tragic Sept. 26 triple homicide shooting near the La Familia Sports Pub and Lounge.

Anyone who was at the club during this incident, or who may have cell phone video taken at that time is being asked to contact the police department at 206-878-3301 or by e-mail at [email protected].

Police are still receiving tips and are actively reviewing surveillance video captured in the area during the time of the homicides, and say they have identified several persons of interest.

Police say they have also observed at least six witnesses and bystanders who were holding up cell phones, presumably recording video before, during and after the shooting took place.

Friends and family of one of the victims, Ezra Tayler, 26, have reached out to Crime Stoppers to add to the reward currently being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect or suspects in this homicide. Police are hopeful the increased total reward of up to $5,000.00 will entice more people to come forward.

