On Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office released the identity of one of three victims of Sunday’s fatal shooting at the La Familia Sports Pub and Lounge in Des Moines as Ezra Taylor, 26.

Taylor died as the result of a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled as a homicide.

Officials have not yet released the identities of the other two victims.

According to a Facebook post, a candlelight vigil will be held for Taylor at 6 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021:

Des Moines Police say they have not identified anyone or any vehicle in the surveillance video clip as a suspect and are asking the public to please contact them at 206-878-3301 if they have any information related to suspects in this homicide.

The public may also provide an anonymous tip through Puget Sound Crime Stoppers and may be eligible for a cash reward for tips leading to the arrest of suspects at www.crimestoppers.com.

