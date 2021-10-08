Here’s a chance to get out and get your hands dirty while helping plant trees in your community – Volunteers are needed for a tree-planting work party at Sonju Park this Saturday morning, Oct. 9, 2021, from 9 a.m. – Noon.

Three tree planting events are scheduled for October as part of the Green City Partnerships supported by the Port of Seattle in Des Moines, SeaTac, and Burien.

The public is encouraged to register for the events and speak with Port of Seattle Commissioners on-site.

Celebrate Des Moines’s forests and leave a legacy-plant a tree! Volunteer with your family and friends to kick off the planting season.

All ages, identities, and experience levels welcome. Tools and gloves provided.

Commissioner Steinbrueck will be attending.

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021,: 9 a.m. – 12 Noon | Sonju Park | Green Des Moines Day 2021

RSVP: For more info or to register: https://desmoines.greencitypartnerships.org/event/7/

WHERE: Sonju Park, 24728 16th Ave S. (map below).