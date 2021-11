The first round of results are in for Tuesday’s (Nov. 2, 2021) General Election, and early returns for the four Des Moines City Council positions are favoring Harry Steinmetz, Gene Achziger, along with incumbents Traci Buxton and Matt Mahoney.

Please note that these are just the first round of returns, and historically totals change as more results are tabulated. The next round of results will be released Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 3.

CITY OF DES MOINES

Ballots Counted: 4,028

* Registered Voters: 19,468 • 20.69%

Totals shown by Votes • Percentage

City of Des Moines Council Position No. 1:

Harry Steinmetz: 3,002 • 97.72% Write-in: 70 • 2.28%



City of Des Moines Council Position No. 3:

Gene Achziger: 2,160 • 57.48% Priscilla Vargas: 1,582 • 42.10% Write-in: 16 • 0.43%



City of Des Moines Council Position No. 5:

Traci Buxton*: 2,607 • 69.21% Tad Doviak: 1,137 • 30.18% Write-in: 23 • 0.61%



City of Des Moines Council Position No. 7:

Matt Mahoney*: 2,367 • 61.62% Soleil Lewis: 1,464 • 38.12 % Write-in: 10 • 0.26%



Port of Seattle

Ballots Counted: 311,424

* Registered Voters: 1,400,321 • 22.24%

Commissioner Position No. 1:

Norman Z. Sigler: 71,870 • 26.15% Ryan Calkins*: 200,739 • 73.04% Write-in: 2,221 • 0.81%



Commissioner Position No. 3:

Stephanie Bowman*: 143,505 • 50.72% Hamdi Mohamed: 137,905 • 48.74% Write-in: 1,533 • 0.54%



Commissioner Position No. 4:

Peter Steinbrueck*: 141,636 • 49.98% Toshiko Grace Hasegawa: 140,099 • 49.44% Write-in: 1,648 • 0.58%



Highline School District No. 401:

Ballots Counted: 15,417

* Registered Voters: 77,701 • 19.84 %

Director District No. 2:

Angelica M. Alvarez: 7,859 • 58.85% Jennifer Fichamba: 5,349 • 40.05% Write-in: 147 • 1.10%



Director District No. 3:

Alexis Hlavaty: 2,245 • 17.16% Joe Van*: 10,703 • 81.83% Write-in: 132 • 1.01%



Proposition No. 1 (School Levy):

Yes: 8,946 • 60.13% No: 5,933 • 39.87 %



*incumbent

Final results will be certified by King County Elections on Tuesday, Nov. 23.