Sound Transit will be holding an online Open House TONIGHT (Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021) from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. to discuss what the community would like to see built at the future Link station near Highline College.

“Affordable housing? Workforce training? Food hub? All ideas are welcome and together we can shape this development to best meet the needs of our South King County community,” organizers said.

To participate, join the online open house from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for a virtual presentation and live question and answer session regarding this development opportunity.

Register for the event here.

Can’t make the online event but still want to share your thoughts? Take the online survey at www.KentDesMoinesTOD.com. The survey is available in English, Russian, Spanish, Vietnamese, Somali and Tagalog.