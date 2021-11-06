Photo credit: Robin Malmanger

By Dave Markwell

“We are born in one day, we die in one day, we can change in one day, And we can fall in love in one day. Anything can happen in one day.”

– Gayle Forman

The past two nights I’ve sat with friends in the sun and listened to music. We chatted and laughed and danced a little and drank cold beer by the sea. Each day was similar, but distinct. Each day was unique, even though they looked alike. Life is like this. Each day is always unique with the potential for big things or little things that are big things. This is a nice thought to begin any day with.

This morning I lean into the day with a smile and some grace and some hope. I remember mornings worth remembering, and I sense a shift in the air, or in me. Something lovely is happening. I’m not sure what shape it will take, but I’ve always trusted this feeling, and I’ve often been right. Maybe today’s the day. This is a nice thought to begin a day with, too. Days are powerful things.

With the cool, damp air wafting through my open deck door, I smell the sea and dry earth. I feel them, too. I feel the day and my connection to nice things. These things live in the air, too. They’re everywhere and we breathe them and know them and they become us. They make us nice, too. This is a good thought to begin a day with, too. Anything can happen on this day holding nice things in the wet air of a cool morning.

Dave Markwell is a life-long Des Moines liver and lover. Former owner of Waterland CrossFit and the Waterland Arcade, Dave is now using his unique story-telling voice to help small businesses tell a better story, and his love for people to help folks live bigger and better lives.

For more info. check out his website: wordsbydave.net .