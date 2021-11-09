Brown Bear Car Wash will be offering FREE washes to all current or former members of the military on Veterans Day this Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.

The free “Beary Clean” washes will be available at Brown Bear’s 28 tunnel wash locations – including in Des Moines – from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The offer operates on an honor system and no verification or documentation is required.

Drivers should identify themselves as a current or former member of the military to the wash attendant upon arrival.

See www.brownbear.com for a list of Brown Bear’s automated tunnel wash locations.

Brown Bear is a proud partner in Grace For Vets, an international program uniting the car wash industry each year by listing participating car washes that are honoring veterans with a free car wash on Veterans Day.

The Des Moines Brown Bear is located at 22706 Marine View Drive S.: