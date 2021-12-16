If you need to finish up a little holiday shopping, your friends at the Des Moines Farmers Market have got you covered:

You can Sip and Shop at a few of your favorite Des Moines Farmers Market vendors this Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. under the big tent at the Quarterdeck, where it’s warm and dry.

Pick up yummy baked goods, scented candles, knitted scarves and hats, handmade soaps and bath salts, air plants, baby and dog gifts, coastal design ornaments, Des Moines sweatshirts, t-shirts, hats and more.

“Stop by and support local business!”

The Quarterdeck is located at 22307 Dock Ave S.: