In order to help Des Moines’ community blood supply, Scott Sparrowhawk, Susan Sparrowhawk and Yoshiko Grace Matsui are sponsoring a “Take Over!” Blood Drive at the Tukwila Donor Center on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

Organizers say that it they can register 20-25 donors, then the donor center will let them take over the place for a one day blood drive.

Email [email protected] to sign up and thank you for your help.

Eligibility requirement for donating blood – please see the Bloodworks NW website at https://www.bloodworksnw.org/donate/eligibility.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/990128251589990/