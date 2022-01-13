Des Moines Police on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing a dog that got loose while being walked by an 11-year-old girl.

Police say that at around 6:55 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area near the 1800 block of S. 243rd Street (map below) for reports of sounds of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located an 11-year-old girl, an older male in his 50’s, and a deceased dog.

Officers interviewed the girl, the male, and witnesses, and learned the girl had been out for a walk with her dog when she fell and let loose of her dog’s leash. Her dog then ran down the street towards the male, who was also out walking his dog. Witnesses reported the girl’s dog had already turned around and was returning to her when the male shot and killed it. Neither the male, nor his dog, had any visible injuries.

The male was initially arrested on misdemeanor charges, however, on Thursday, Detectives with the Special Investigations Unit and Prosecutors with the King County Prosecutors Office reviewed the case and have since charged the male with Animal Cruelty 1st Degree and Reckless Endangerment. He has been booked into the King County Jail.

Police add that neither the girl, nor anyone else in the area, was injured.

Detectives are asking any other witnesses to the incident to contact the Des Moines Police Tip Line at 206-870-6871.