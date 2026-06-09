Des Moines City Attorney Tim George this week was named Highline College’s 2026 Distinguished Alumnus for his impact in creating public spaces and services for the community he grew up in.

With all city projects requiring his legal sign-off before moving forward, the South King County native views his role as a problem solver. If issues arise, he fixes them to keep the project on track and on time. Some of the projects George has approved include the Light Rail Extension, marina improvements, a fishing pier replacement, new parks, and forested areas.

Starting as a Running Start student, George graduated from Highline with an associate degree in 2002, and said that having grown up in the area, it’s especially rewarding to give back to the community that gave him so much.

“In my teenage years, I would skateboard at the Des Moines Skate Park on a regular basis and spent a lot of time at city parks. Being able to now do the legal work necessary to acquire new park spaces and to improve them has been a source of pride,” George said.

Developing significant infrastructure projects, like the Light Rail Extension, can take years of work before the bulldozers arrive. With these projects, George helps direct the initial planning stages, then drafts bid documents and contracts to select a contractor. Once construction gets underway, he consults on any problems, resolves any disputes, and then closes out the project by handling any remaining issues, including potential litigation.

Harking back to his years at Highline, George’s interest in law was sparked by a few criminal justice classes. He also took writing classes and discovered an interest and a talent for writing that was ignited by his professor. “My entire career of almost 20 years revolves around reading and writing skills, and I can credit her courses for helping me down this path,” George said.

After graduating from Highline, George pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of Washington and a Juris Doctor degree at California Western School of Law.

According to Tanisha Williams, Highline’s Alumni Relations specialist who manages the award process:

“Tim George was selected as this year’s Distinguished Alumnus because of his exceptional leadership and public service within South King County, and his commitment to the community that helped shape his success.”

Katherine Caffrey, who nominated George, said he has an “extraordinary legal mind and a deep sense of responsibility to the people and community he serves.” Caffrey, the City Manager for the City of Des Moines said, “His contributions often happen behind the scenes, but they are foundational to the city’s ability to serve its residents effectively and responsibly.”

George acknowledged his service to the community, in which he has such deep roots, is a driving force behind all of the work he does. The father of four daughters described how the most rewarding part of his job is bringing his girls to a place he had a role in developing and seeing them enjoy it.

“They are too young to really know or care about all the work that goes into these projects, but seeing them enjoy them and knowing that these community places will be around for their lifetimes means more than I can put into words,” he said.

About Highline College

Founded in 1961 as the first community college in King County, Highline College annually serves approximately 14,000 students. With more than 80 percent students of color, Highline is the most diverse higher education institution in the state. The college offers a wide range of academic transfer, professional-technical education, basic skills and applied bachelor’s degree programs. Alumni include former Seattle Mayor Norm Rice, internationally acclaimed author Ann Rule, entrepreneur Junki Yoshida, Dr. Tom Jackson, former president of Cal-Poly Humboldt and retired Army Lieutenant Colonel and nurse Sandra Cravens Robinson.

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