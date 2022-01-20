This Sunday (Jan. 23) the Des Moines Waterland Walkers will be returning to their most popular walking route, the Des Moines Creek Trail – starting at 11 a.m.

Our normal meeting place is blocked by the marina construction, so we will be meeting at the bridge over the creek between the parking lot and beach park, 22030 Cliff Ave South.

The trail itself is 2 miles in length, so the total round trip distance will be about 4 ¼ miles when you include the short walk to arrive at the trailhead. The trail is a paved, slightly uphill path thru the woods and along the creek. Anyone who does not have the time or energy to walk the entire trail is welcome to turn around at any time. Dogs and strollers are welcome.

We are adding one additional element to our walk this time. Laura Hartema, an ecologist, local community volunteer leader, and expert on the Des Moines Creek, will be joining us for the walk. She will let us know the importance of the creek to the local environment, what native trees and bushes grow along the creek, and what wildlife uses the creek and forest to thrive.

These walks are sponsored by the Des Moines Legacy Foundation: www.desmoineslegacy.org.

