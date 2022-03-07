The Washington State Patrol is reporting that a motorcycle driver was killed in a multi-vehicle collision on southbound I-5 near S. 272nd Street (map below) on Sunday night, Mar. 6, 2022.

Troopers say that the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on I-5 passing S. 272nd, driving at a high rate of speed on the right shoulder when it struck another disabled vehicle in the right shoulder.

The motorcyclist was apparently evading the State Patrol at the time.

The driver was ejected from their motorcycle before being struck by other vehicles.

Vehicle three struck vehicle one and the the rider of vehicle one in lane one.

Vehicle four struck vehicle one in lane four.

The rider of vehicle one came to rest in lane four.

Sadly, the rider of vehicle one was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The roadway was blocked for 5 hours and 30 minutes.

The victim’s identity was released as Joel S. Raynor, 34, of Silverdale, WA.