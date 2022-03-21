The Spring EggStravaganza will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 9 – 11 a.m. at the Des Moines Beach Park Dining Hall & Meadow (map below).

There will be an egg hunt, prizes, kids arts & crafts, contests, pictures with the bunny, and light refreshments.

Register your child for the egg hunt ahead of time at this link:

https://apps.daysmartrecreation.com/dash/index.php?Action=ProgramFinder/index&company=desmoines

Des Moines Beach Park Dining Hall & Meadow is located at 22030 Cliff Ave S, Des Moines, WA 98198: