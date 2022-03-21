SPONSORED :

Larson Family Medicine & Medical Aesthetics 60 Year Anniversary Open House will be Thursday, April 14, 2022

A small local family business serves community for 60 years and more to come.

We mark 2022 as the year that Larson Family Medicine & Medical Aesthetics has been serving the greater Seattle community for 60 years. This is not a small victory for the Larson family, this is extortionary.

History

Larson Family Medicine first began in 1962 by Roger K. Larson, MD, FP-BC after he served in the air force. Dr. Larson had a vision for a full scope Family Practice in Burien, WA while being a husband and father to five children. Margaret L. Larson, ARNP, MSN, FNP-C came to work with him again in 2006 and this time a board-certified family nurse practitioner. In 2007 she introduced the medical aesthetics into the practice. She is now the owner of the privately owned practice and carries on his legacy. She continues to accept new patients yet some patients have been going to Larson Family Medicine for over 50 years.

Changes

In 2012 Roger K. Larson retired and his daughter Margaret L. Larson became the new owner of what we now know as Larson Family Medicine & Medical Aesthetics.

Overcome & the future of the practice

We think everyone can agree that no one expected 2020 or the hardship that came with it. Larson Family Medicine & Medical Aesthetics had to close two locations in 2020 due to the challenges and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our flagship clinic in Burien, WA still stands strong and we will continue serving our community. We pride ourselves in friendly staff, family atmosphere, using the newest technology, and providing our patients with the highest quality of care in family practice and medical aesthetics.

WHO: Larson Family Medicine & Medical Aesthetics Staff and surrounding community.

WHAT: 60 Year Anniversary Celebration

WHEN: We will have an Open House Celebration of Serving our community for 60 years on Thursday, April 14, 2022, 12:00 – 2 p.m. Please come to celebrate with us and enjoy refreshments.

WHERE: 16122 8th Avenue SW, Suite E5 Burien, WA 98166 (map below)

“Be a part of the tradition and come see us for your Family Practice or Aesthetic needs. Call us at 206-244-5477 to make an appointment!”

To learn more about Larson Family Medicine & Medical Aesthetics, visit https://LarsonFamilyMedicine.com/