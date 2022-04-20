In honor of Earth Day, all are invited to join a Garden Steward at Midway Park Community Garden from 1 – 2 p.m. this Saturday, April 23, 2022.

The steward will be going over gardening basics as well as talking about growing our own food.

Then she’ll help get hands dirty with some weeding and general maintenance of the garden and paths.

“Hope to see you there!”

Family Friendly, and kids are welcome! Dress for the weather.

Midway Park is located at 29th Ave S. & S. 221st Street, Des Moines: