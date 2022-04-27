FREE COVID-19 vaccines will be given out at the Des Moines Senior Activity Center on Monday, May 9, 2022.
-
- Vaccines and boosters are free, no insurance is required.
- Children and teens, ages 5 to 17, can get Pfizer ONLY.
- Adults, age 18 and older, can get Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson.
- Everyone is welcome, regardless of immigration status.
- This is an outdoor event, A vaccine tent will he located to the right of the building.
- Drop-in appointments welcomed, depending on demand.
- For information about safety visit: kingcounty.gov/vaccine
- For questions about accommodations call 206-477-3977 or email [email protected].
- Masks and social distancing required.
WHERE: Des Moines Senior Activity Center, 2045 S. 216th, Des Moines, 98198 (map below)
WHEN: Monday, May 9, 2022: 9 a.m. — 6 p.m.
REGISTER: To register, visit: bit.ly/VaxDesMoines. To contact the senior center call: (206) 878-1642.
Recent Comments