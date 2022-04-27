FREE COVID-19 vaccines will be given out at the Des Moines Senior Activity Center on Monday, May 9, 2022.

Vaccines and boosters are free, no insurance is required. Children and teens, ages 5 to 17, can get Pfizer ONLY. Adults, age 18 and older, can get Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson. Everyone is welcome, regardless of immigration status. This is an outdoor event, A vaccine tent will he located to the right of the building. Drop-in appointments welcomed, depending on demand. For information about safety visit: kingcounty.gov/vaccine For questions about accommodations call 206-477-3977 or email [email protected] . Masks and social distancing required.

