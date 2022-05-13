The Cities of Des Moines, Burien, Tukwila, Renton, SeaTac and Kent invite all to a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Open House on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the Tukwila Emergency Operations Center.

This free event is open to all, and will run from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

CALLING ALL CERT GRADS!

It’s time to rebuild our CERT Teams! We invite you to come and connect with your new Program Managers, connect, collaborate, and talk about CERT activities for the year.

NOT A CERT GRAD, BUT THINKING ABOUT TAKING A COURSE?

Attend this event to learn more about CERT, get your questions answered, and hear first hand accounts from our graduates about the course.