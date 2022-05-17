Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Waterland Parade, which will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

This will be the first in-person parade in Des Moines since 2019. The last two parades have been virtual, live-streamed and featured videos sent in from residents, organizations and businesses.

We think this city is ready to get out and have fun in the sun again!

The submit your parade entry, please visit: