Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding one Open House this weekend in Bellevue.

This Open House is a coveted East Bellevue home with 3,000 square feet of living space:

Easy access to Microsoft, Nintendo and Crossroads mall & park as well as Marymoor Park.

Home features smart home upgrades.

Radiant floors sprawl the main floor living area.

Updated electrical.

Newer High efficiency furnace + plus A/C.

A large primary bedroom and bath that includes a jacuzzi tub. Plus a 2nd Primary with attached on-suite on main level.

The kitchen features a gas range and Stainless steel smart appliances.

Relax in the backyard outdoor oasis, that includes a hot tub, Gazebo & above ground gardens.

The established gardens include a sprinkler system and garden shed.

This home is a true entertainers delight.

WHEN:

Saturday, May 28: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, May 29: 2 – 4 p.m.



WHERE: 17003 NE 18th Street, Bellevue, WA 98008 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,899,950 MLS Number: 1939445 Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 4 Year built: 1964 Approx. House SqFt: 3,000 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 7,700 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Microwave Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

