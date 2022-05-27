SPONSORED:
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding one Open House this weekend in Bellevue.
This Open House is a coveted East Bellevue home with 3,000 square feet of living space:
Easy access to Microsoft, Nintendo and Crossroads mall & park as well as Marymoor Park.
Home features smart home upgrades.
Radiant floors sprawl the main floor living area.
Updated electrical.
Newer High efficiency furnace + plus A/C.
A large primary bedroom and bath that includes a jacuzzi tub. Plus a 2nd Primary with attached on-suite on main level.
The kitchen features a gas range and Stainless steel smart appliances.
Relax in the backyard outdoor oasis, that includes a hot tub, Gazebo & above ground gardens.
The established gardens include a sprinkler system and garden shed.
This home is a true entertainers delight.
WHEN:
-
- Saturday, May 28: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Sunday, May 29: 2 – 4 p.m.
WHERE: 17003 NE 18th Street, Bellevue, WA 98008 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
-
- List Price: $1,899,950
- MLS Number: 1939445
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 4
- Year built: 1964
- Approx. House SqFt: 3,000 s.f.
- Approx. Lot SqFt: 7,700 s.f.
INCLUSIONS:
-
- Dishwasher
- Dryer
- Microwave
- Refrigerator
- Washer
PHOTOS:
MAP:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.
