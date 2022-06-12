‘Movies in the Park’ are returning to Des Moines Beach and Midway Parks for Summer 202, starting Friday, July 15.

This is a free, family-friendly, outdoor movie showing.

“Bring a blanket or a low profile chair and stake out your spot early,” organizers said.

Movies will start showing at dusk, and concessions may be available for purchase.

Friday, July 15: “Raya and the Last Dragon” at Des Moines Beach Park Tuesday, Aug. 2: “Soul” at Midway Park as part of the National Night Out event Friday, Aug. 12: “Space Jam: A New Legacy” at Des Moines Beach Park



“No RSVP required – come one, come all to enjoy the fresh evening air with us!”