Photo of a low tide from the water at Burien’s Three Tree Point in 2017 by Scott Schaefer.

The lowest tides of the year will hit Puget Sound this week, including along the shores of Burien.

The lowest tide will be at 12:09 p.m. this Wednesday, June 15, 2022, with a -4.3! This will be the lowest tide in more than a decade.

Just remember to step extra carefully if you’re out exploring the beach, as you could injure marine life.

NOTE : We hope to livestream this landmark low tide on our Facebook page at around Noon on Wed., June 15 – please “Like us” here if you haven’t and you’ll receive a notification for when we’re live.

Very low tides come every summer around this time, and are driven by the positions of the earth, moon, and sun. But this year, thanks to an 18.6-year “wobble” in the moon’s orbit (“lunar nodal cycle”), low tides are extra low this summer.

Here’s the low tide lineup:

Tuesday, June 14: 11:22 a.m., -4.0 feet Wednesday, June 15: 12:09 p.m., -4.3 feet Thursday, June 16: 12:58 p.m., -4.1 feet Friday, June 17: 1:48 p.m., -3.5 feet Saturday, June 18: 2:39 p.m., -2.4 feet



Find more tide info here: https://www.dairiki.org/tides/monthly.php/sea

See what Burien’s Environmental Science Center’s summer events are here: https://envsciencecenter.org/events/