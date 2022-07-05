Volunteers are needed to help pick up litter and clean up downtown Des Moines’ Marina District on Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m..

Organizers will supply bags and pickers for the event.

“Help us clean up our downtown business district,” organizers said. “This clean up is a week before we invite people from all over the region to come to our Waterland Parade.”

Destination Des Moines produces and manages free family-friendly events in the City of Des Moines. More info at www.destinationdesmoines.org.