EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce will be holding its July Mixer at the Normandy Park Ale House on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, from 4 – 6 p.m.

This will be a great opportunity to meet and network with business owners and like-minded folks who want to improve Normandy Park’s economy.

Here’s more from the chamber:

Normandy Park is a great place for business. You already know that, because you have taken the bold steps to start and grow your business right here in the Park. Partner organizations like the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce, Highline’s Small Business Development Center, and the City of Normandy Park have a supportive role in helping you succeed. Yes, there has been financial support for managing COVID-19 impacts. And yes, there have been economic development studies, surveys, and workshops, and yes, your opinion has been asked and re-asked…

How about a chance to relax and just chat, with other Normandy Park businesses?

Get out of the office, or shop, or home-based business, take a few moments from your 24/7 work demands, and come to the Ale House on July 13 from 4-6 p.m. Share and discuss what a healthy economic business climate in Normandy Park looks like, what it means to your business to be in a special place like Normandy Park, and what support from partner organizations looks like? And what it could look like.

Come to hear from Economic Development Committee elected City Council members and partner organization staff who will be at the event. But mostly, come to chat and commiserate and celebrate with your fellow Normandy Park businesses!

This event will be joined by two local Seattle Southside Chamber Ambassadors.

The Normandy Park Ale House is located at 19803 1st Ave S. #104: