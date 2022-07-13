The Port of Seattle (POS) Commission this week approved the ground lease of approximately 20-acres west of Des Moines Creek Business Park.

The project – envisioned with the partnership of the City of Des Moines and Panattoni Development Company – prioritizes local jobs and sustainable development, according to the Port.

Project highlights include the ability to support an estimated 600+ full-time jobs, and sustainable design elements that protect local wetlands, improve the regional trail system, and replace impacted trees by a 3 for 1 ratio. The City of Des Moines will use its recently adopted urban forest plan (funded by the Port of Seattle) to identify where new trees will be planted under the guidance of the Urban Forest Plan.

The latest section, the Des Moines Creek-West project, adds to the nearly decade-long collaboration with the City beginning in 2014 that includes light-industrial logistics and distribution facilities along with the new FAA Regional Headquarters, most of which was also developed by Panattoni. In total, the overall developments are expected to bring in more than 4,000 jobs.

“This project adds to the Port’s commitment to an equitable recovery with development that supports jobs and improves habitat,” said Port of Seattle Commissioner Sam Cho. “The Port uses its property specifically to promote equitable recovery in our communities by helping to limit sprawl, attracting and retaining local businesses, and preserving jobs within King County. This project will not only have local economic benefits, it will also play a small role in relieving some of the immense, complex pressures on the global supply chain”

“The City is grateful for the partnership. This project is good for all parties, and we look forward to our continued partnership and success,” said Des Moines Mayor Matt Mahoney.