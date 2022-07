A Downtown Cleanup Event will be held from 10 – 11:30 a.m. this Saturday, July 16, 2022, and volunteers are still needed.

To help out, just meet at Big Catch Plaza (map below) at 10 a.m., check-in, then spread out and help clean up the Marina District.

This event is sponsored by Destination Des Moines.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1672977576403553/