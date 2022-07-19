On Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, neighbors across the country and in Des Moines will turn on their porch lights, step outside, and celebrate a special night known as “National Night Out.”

National Night Out is about building safe communities by getting to know your neighbors.

National Night Out celebrations can be simple or elaborate. From lemonade stands to pet parades, there are so many ways to celebrate. Some people simply set up lawn chairs in the front yard or sidewalk and take an opportunity to say hello to neighbors.

Want to participate with your own event? Click below for more info:

For more information, contact CSO Tonya Seaberry at (206) 870-7619 or [email protected].