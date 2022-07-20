EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

The Seattle Southside Chamber this week announced the selection of Annie McGrath its new President & CEO.

McGrath will assume the role on Aug. 8, 2022.

The selection came after a search process that was advertised locally and nationally.

McGrath will replace Andrea H. Reay, who is now the President/CEO of the Tacoma/Pierce County Chamber.

Chamber Vice President Samantha Le had been serving as the Interim CEO since May, while the Board conducted their search.

McGrath is a native of the Pacific Northwest and is a resident of Normandy Park. She has led the Washington Brewers Guild, the statewide trade association representing Washington’s small and independent breweries, as its Executive Director since 2015.

In addition to her work in nonprofit management, McGrath has extensive experience in public policy, government affairs and advocating for business and community interests at state, federal, and local levels.

“I’m looking forward to engaging with our members and community leaders to further advance the Seattle Southside as a vibrant and thriving region filled with opportunity for businesses, residents, and visitors alike,” McGrath said. “I’m excited to join this team and build upon their outstanding work serving the Seattle Southside community.”

“We are delighted to welcome Annie as President and CEO at the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce,” Board Chair Russell Woolley said. “Annie is engaged and passionate about our community and advancing our chamber’s founding principle of together we are stronger. We also express our gratitude to Samantha Le, for her service as our interim CEO and to Andrea Reay, for supporting a very positive and smooth transition of leadership.”

The community is invited to meet McGrath in person at the next Chamber Breakfast Drop-in hosted at the Chamber’s offices on Friday, Aug. 12 at 8:30 a.m. Event details including registration information can be found here.

About the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit business organization that has served the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila since 1988. The Chamber focuses on business advancement in the region by helping to build and maintain an equitably strong equitable economic environment. More info here: https://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com.