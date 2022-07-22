REMINDER : Destination Des Moines’ annual Waterland Festival is returning this weekend, with tons of fun including a community BBQ, outdoor concert, kids activities, parade, car and boat show and more.

For more info or to join Destination Des Moines, click here.

Here’s this weekend’s lineup:

SMOKE ON THE WATER COMMUNITY BBQ

Friday, July 22, 2022

This all ages fundraiser event runs Friday, July 22, 2022 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., and will benefit the July 4th Fireworks Over Des Moines, and all the other fun events brought to you by local nonprofit Destination Des Moines.

“Join us for great BBQ catered by L&S BBQ – choice of either a Pulled Pork Sandwiches or Pulled Chicken Sandwich, side dishes include Potato Salad, Baked Beans, Root Beer Floats, Potato Chips, bottled water. plus we’ll have the Beer and Wine Garden!

“Come out and have some delicious fun while helping out your community!”

ADMISSION:

Adults: $15 Seniors: $12 Kids*: $9* (Younger than 12) Kids younger than 3 eat free with a paid adult admission



To purchase tickets, click below:

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

There are lots of opportunities to volunteer this weekend at the Community BBQ, Waterland Parade, Waterland Kids Events, and Wheels & Keels – email [email protected] for more information.

RANDY HANSEN CONCERT AT DES MOINES BEACH PARK

Friday night, July 22, 2022

Randy Hansen – an American guitarist known throughout the world for his Rock Tribute Act honoring the late Jimi Hendrix – will perform as part of the Waterland Festival on Friday night, July 22, 2022.

This paid concert will run from 7 – 10:30 p.m. at Des Moines Beach Park. Tickets are $25 each, and can be purchased here.

For over 30 years, Hansen has been building a reputation as the foremost Hendrix tribute on Earth. As one of the only players officially recognized by the Hendrix family, Randy has been successfully doing his act since the 70s, stunning audiences worldwide as he channels the spirit of Jimi and perfectly recreates the stage presence and skill of the legendary Axeman. Randy is also a composer/artist in his own right, with many claims of fame. Most notably, Randy wrote and performed 19 minutes of the soundtrack to the Academy Award winning film, Apocalypse Now.

Local band ‘Uncle Ernie’ will open the show at 7 p.m. with Hansen taking the stage at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Doors will open at 6 p.m.

Guests must be 21+ and over with valid hardcopy of ID.

If you haven’t seen Hansen before, here’s a great video showing his skills:

For more info, click here.

KIDS HYDROPLANE GIVEAWAY & JUNIOR PARADE

Saturday, July 23, 2022

The Des Moines Yacht Club and Wesley Gardens Wood Shop are teaming up for a Hydroplane Giveaway to the first 60 Kids registering for the 2022 Waterland Festival Junior Parade.

Remember building those small wooden hydroplanes during Seattle Seafair, and dragging them behind your bike or on a stick? Better yet, racing along the water’s edge trying to create that rooster tail effect with a bent nail off the transom!

These memories inspired Des Moines Yacht Club members Bill and Patti Linscott, Bill Coleman, Bob Searing and Shawn McEvoy to team up with Bobby Stratton of the Wesley Gardens Wood Shop to bring back that joy. They are building wooden hydroplanes for the first 60 kids to register for the Waterland Festival Junior Parade!

WHAT: Waterland Junior Parade Hydroplane Give Away! Free hydroplane (wooden pull-behind toy to paint and decorate) to the first 60 registered parade participants 18 and younger.

WHEN: Saturday, July 23, 2022: Noon – 4 p.m. in the Red Robin parking lot (map below).

WHERE/WHEN:

(1) Sign up for the parade and ask for the hydroplane on your application.

(2) Attend the Pirates Plunder Kids’ Festival on Saturday, July 23, 2022 between Noon and 4 p.m. to decorate your hydroplane. All decorations are supplied and FREE.

(3) Pull your hydroplane in the parade or attach it to your stroller, bike or wagon!

The Waterland Festival Junior Parade line up begins at 4:30 p.m. At 5:30 p.m., the Junior Parade travels north on Marine View Drive South, ending at the Dollar Tree parking lot.

Sponsored by Destination Des Moines and Des Moines Legacy Foundation.

Red Robin is located at 22705 Marine View Dr S.:

WATERLAND PARADE

Saturday, July 23, 2022

Des Moines’ Waterland Parade is set for Saturday, July 23, 2022, starting with the Junior Parade at 5:30 p.m. and main Parade at 6 p.m.

The Waterland Grand Parade will follow the Jr. Parade (which starts lining up at 4:30 p.m. near Red Robin) through the Marina District.

“Join your community along Marine View Drive as you enjoy the Jr. Parade followed by the Grand Parade, which is a Seafair-Sanctioned Community Event.”

ROAD CLOSURES FOR SATURDAY, JULY 23, 2022

KIDS BOUNCE-A-PALOOZA

Sunday, July 24, 2022

Sunday, July 24: Noon – 4 p.m. near Beach Park:

Bounce-a-Palooza! Bounce Houses at Des Moines Beach Park Obstacle Courses Slides Face Painting Cotton Candy/Snow Cones



** This is a FREE community Event, but Donations are welcome!!**



WHEELS & KEELS

Sunday, July 24, 2022

Destination Des Moines’ Wheels & Keels event is returning to the Des Moines Marina north parking lot this Sunday, July 24, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

See beautiful classic cars and vintage wood boats by the water!

This is a free family-friendly event where awards will be handed out, special celebrity guests, live entertainment from “Uncle Ernie” and a food truck roundup.

This is a free event for anyone looking to attend.

If you have a boat or car that you want to show off, please visit this link to register ($20/register).