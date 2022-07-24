Des Moines Police are investigating a theft of vehicle with a child inside.

Police say that on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 3:21 p.m., officers from the Des Moines Police Department were dispatched to the 23800 block of Pacific Highway S. (map below) for a theft of a vehicle with a child inside.

As officers arrived, information was obtained that a 16-month-old child was inside the vehicle as it was stolen.

Multiple agencies responded to assist and the vehicle was located an hour later, nearby with the child inside.

The child was evaluated by fire personnel, determined to be okay and quickly reunited with its mother.

A search of the area was conducted and a suspect was not located.

Detectives from the Des Moines Police Department will continue to investigate the incident and there is no threat to the community.