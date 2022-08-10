A Cambodian Cultural Celebration will be held this Saturday, Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Saltwater State Park in Des Moines.

This is a free event open to the public.

Please share so that everyone can come to learn about the rich culture and history of Cambodia.

Cambodian Cultural Celebration (13th Annual) will feature:

Khmer Arts and Culture Classical and traditional dances Traditional and Modern music Traditional games Fashion Show (Khmer Kandal, Khmer-Krom, Khmer Chinese, Khmer Cham, Khmer Loeu)) Khmer Martial Arts demonstration Smot (Khmer Chanting) History and tradition of different ethnic minority groups Children’s arts activities Display of artifacts Khmer traditional food, desserts, and drinks for purchase Informational booths



More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/537461198116967/