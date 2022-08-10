A Cambodian Cultural Celebration will be held this Saturday, Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Saltwater State Park in Des Moines.

This is a free event open to the public.

Please share so that everyone can come to learn about the rich culture and history of Cambodia.

Cambodian Cultural Celebration (13th Annual) will feature:

    • Khmer Arts and Culture
    • Classical and traditional dances
    • Traditional and Modern music
    • Traditional games
    • Fashion Show (Khmer Kandal, Khmer-Krom, Khmer Chinese, Khmer Cham, Khmer Loeu))
    • Khmer Martial Arts demonstration
    • Smot (Khmer Chanting)
    • History and tradition of different ethnic minority groups
    • Children’s arts activities
    • Display of artifacts
    • Khmer traditional food, desserts, and drinks for purchase
    • Informational booths

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/537461198116967/