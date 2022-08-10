A Cambodian Cultural Celebration will be held this Saturday, Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Saltwater State Park in Des Moines.
This is a free event open to the public.
Please share so that everyone can come to learn about the rich culture and history of Cambodia.
Cambodian Cultural Celebration (13th Annual) will feature:
- Khmer Arts and Culture
- Classical and traditional dances
- Traditional and Modern music
- Traditional games
- Fashion Show (Khmer Kandal, Khmer-Krom, Khmer Chinese, Khmer Cham, Khmer Loeu))
- Khmer Martial Arts demonstration
- Smot (Khmer Chanting)
- History and tradition of different ethnic minority groups
- Children’s arts activities
- Display of artifacts
- Khmer traditional food, desserts, and drinks for purchase
- Informational booths
More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/537461198116967/
