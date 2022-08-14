The Des Moines Legacy Foundation is raising funds to purchase a memorial bench along the waterfront to honor former Mayor Robert Sheckler, who passed away July 24, 2022.

Volunteers and citizen activists in Des Moines lost a staunch advocate on July 24, 2022 when former Mayor Bob Sheckler died in Sequim, WA. He was 74.

Sheckler served as a member of the Des Moines City Council for 20 years, including eight as mayor. Sheckler believed in the power of ordinary citizens and welcomed their participation. He led the effort to annex North Hill III and supported citizen efforts to annex both Woodmont and Redondo.

He rallied the community to blunt the impact of Sea-Tac’s Third Runway and promoted civic involvement through the creation of the Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market and Destination Des Moines.

Organizers are seeking to raise $3,000 for Bob’s bench, and as of Aug. 14 had raised $825.00.

GONE, BUT NOT FORGOTTEN

A bench to honor Mayor Bob

Help us memorialize Robert Sheckler

NOTE: Facebook charges no processing fees for donations to nonprofits.

To contribute, please go to:

https://www.facebook.com/donate/761177888463951/3185840748341311

Read our previous coverage of Sheckler here.

