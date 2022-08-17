This Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, from 3 – 8 p.m., the Kent Downton Partnership will stage the premiere Cajun Fest event – a first for Kent, to be held in Burlington Green Park (map below).

So much to enjoy and do at this event which includes Free entry and a host of fun stuff to pass the day. The weather report looks sunny giving you one of summer’s last chances to enjoy glorious sunshine along with plenty of leafy and man made shade.

Dance, dine and have a ragin’ Cajun good time at the Cajun Food and Music Festival- where Southern culture and hospitality turns historic downtown Kent into our own “Little Louisiana”!

The event will be held in the Burlington Green Park and Railroad Avenue; the adjacent street will be closed and will come alive with music performances, food, beer garden, artists/makers. A fun and exciting 2nd line parade will get you up on your feet and marching to the beat. You can also enjoy vendors, kid’s activities and more. Flamboyant costumes in the Louisiana/Mardi Gras style are encouraged.

NAME THE GATOR CONTEST

While you’re here, you can help “Name the Gator.” Their newly-born Cajun Fest mascot needs a name, and the KDP is asking for everyone’s ideas and submissions. Scoot on over to their Facebook or Instagram pages and add your gator name (enter as many times as you want). KDP will choose the top three most-liked names, and share them during the Cajun Fest, on Saturday, Aug. 20. The name with the most votes at Cajun Fest will win a prize. AND you could win a prize just for submitting your mascot name entry.

Here’s what’s on the list for this kickin’ fun event:

MUSICIANS: Bayou Envie, Zydeco Lowdown, Swamp Soul, Nick Vigarino’s Meantown Blues, Jukebox Jamzz BEER GARDEN: Half Lion Brewing FOOD: Crawfish King, Po Boy n’ Tings Dat Creole Soul Full Tilt Ice Cream, Cheddarboy Plus local restaurants and pubs downtown on the same block or a short walk. ARTISTS & MAKERS: Featuring 20+ local and regional artists and makers.



New Orleans style costumes encouraged, wash boards, folding chairs and blankets. FREE family event, guarantee’d good time.

This is free event, RSVP requested here:

Burlington Green Park is located at 101-299 Railroad Ave N, Kent, WA 98032: