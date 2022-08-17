The last chance to see BAT Theatre’s outdoor, FREE performance of the comedy “The Play’s the Thing” will be this Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 in Des Moines, starting at 3 p.m.

Here’s more from our friends at BAT Theatre:

Grab some takeout or eat at a local restaurant and join BAT Theatre for a FREE performance of the comedy The Play’s the Thing.

The weather looks like it will be grand theater-watching weather. This is your VERY LAST chance to see this comedy!

It is also your chance to wish Maggie, BAT’s managing director, a Happy Birthday – see below for details.

The story of The Play’s the Thing revolves around Albert, a young composer of a new show, and the playwright, Sandy. When Albert unexpectedly arrives to see his fiancée, Ilona, he heartbreakingly overhears her sharing her affection with another man, Almady.

Sandy begins to rewrite reality to save Albert from heartbreak and thus save his new show. Through clever misdirection, Sandy tries to make it seem this incident was just dialogue in a play and begins to prep his ‘actors’ to take the stage – but will Albert fall for it?

This ‘play-within-a-play’ technique will leave you laughing out loud as the lines between reality and mere ‘acting’ blur. The clever use of this technique leads you down twists and turns that set up the hilarious finale.

Performances run approximately 90 minutes, and they are full of laughs. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on.

Sponsored by the cities of SeaTac, Burien, Normandy Park, and Des Moines, plus 4Culture through the King County Lodging Tax. Special thanks to Transform Burien and the Highline School District.

Maggie, the driving force at BAT Theatre, has a birthday on Saturday. Come by at 3 p.m. to the Des Moines Beach Park and wish her the best, and stay for The Play’s the Thing.

Maggie’s Birthday wish is to see donations to BAT. Make a DONATION to Maggie’s Birthday fundraiser HERE. Your donation is sure to make her smile.