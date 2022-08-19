From our friends at WABI Burien:

This Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, the Des Moines Waterland Walkers will be walking on two different trails, and all are invited.

On Sunday, meet at 11 a.m. at the Barnes Creek Nature Trail trailhead, which is located at approximately 1801 S. 216th Street (map below) about two blocks west of the Des Moines Post Office.

First we will walk the short, flat nature trail through the woods which was built by the Boy Scouts. Then we will circle around through the Steven J. Underwood Park and back to the trailhead. Next we will cross the street to a spur of the Des Moines Creek Trail, walk through an abandoned neighborhood, down the hill through the woods to where the spur intersects with the main trail at Des Moines Creek, back on the spur to where it comes out into a neighborhood, then reach 216th where we will walk the steep hill back up to the trailhead.

So there is a mix of sidewalks, streets, dirt trail, bark trail, walking through the woods and out in the open, with some ups and downs, especially the last hill. If you don’t have the time or energy to walk the whole route you are welcome to limit your walk to just the first portion. Dogs are welcome.

Des Moines Waterland Walkers Leader, Gary at 206-390-3184.

These walks are sponsored by the Des Moines Legacy Foundation, a local non-profit that supports kids, seniors, and others in the community who need help www.desmoineslegacy.org.