From our sister site The B-Town Blog:

Sadly, after serving Burien residents great Chinese food for 46 years, King Wha Restaurant announced on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 that they will be closing their business on Oct. 3, 2022.

This popular restaurant operated by the Yu family and located at 605 SW 152nd Street has been serving the Burien community since 1976.

“You’ve celebrated birthdays, graduations, weddings, and more with us,” owners said in a Facebook post. “It has been our pleasure to serve you, your children, and your children’s children for almost half a century.”

“King Wha Restaurant has been a mainstay in Burien for so many years, but all good things must come to an end,” they added.

“Our guests have shown us so much love and support throughout the years, and we will be forever grateful. We hope you will come see us one more time in the coming weeks to have one last meal, and to say goodbye to the Yu family.”

VIDEO INTERVIEW WITH OWNER

In 2011, South King Media Publisher Scott Schaefer Produced and Directed a documentary film called “I Am Highline” that included an interview with King Wha owner/operator Lien Yu, who reveals some of his personal and business history, with a comical answer to why customers return – fast forward to 43:36 to see his segment:

I Am Highline from 4Culture on Vimeo. This film project, produced by the Highline Historical Society, celebrates the ethnic composition of Highline through fascinating interviews of local residents. People representing 30 cultures that have moved to the Highline area talk about what it is like to live, work & raise their families there. The video features candid conversations with residents in English and their native languages.

King Wha Restaurant is located at 605 SW 152nd Street: