A tip of the helmet to MRHS Assistant Coach Joey Martinez for info for this story.

The Mount Rainier Rams boys varsity football team had a great comeback to beat the Kentlake High Falcons 14-13 at French Field in Kent on Thursday night, Sept. 8, 2022.

Both teams came into the game 1-0 on the season.

The game was primarily a defensive battle with Kentlake in the lead (10-0) at the half.

Mount Rainier came back fired up after the half and marched down the field for a 1-yard touchdown by Junior Daniel Faasao. The defense then tightened up behind Faasao, Moe MugaMuga (Senior), and Jase Martinez (Senior) each recording sacks in the 2nd half.

Kentlake was forced to kick another field goal from the Mount Rainier 25 to lead 13-7, early in the 4th.

Mount Rainier received the kickoff out of bounds on their own 40-yard line, and Devevon Chaney-Cooper (Senior) ran for a quick 14 yards. On the next play, from the Kentlake 46 Chaney-Cooper, behind some monstrous blocking, split the defense for an impressive 46-yard touch down run.

Mount Rainier then forced Kentlake into a 3-and-out. The Rams offense went into clock management from here eating up clock and working its way down to the 2-yard line to bring the clock down to 0:00 and record a win.

The Rams are now 2-0 on the season.

Their next game will be Friday, Sept. 16 when the take on Tahoma High at Maxwell Stadium in Tacoma.

Here’s a video recap of the game:

