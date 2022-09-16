The Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market is celebrating International Coastal Cleanup Day this Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, and they’re seeking volunteers.

Started by the Ocean Conservancy, volunteers and organizations around the world come together every year in September to remove debris from our beaches and waterways.

Volunteers are needed – sign up by scanning the the QR code below (or clicking here), then stop by the market to learn from Recology and Poogooder about responsible waste management.