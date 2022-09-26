Aerial photo of Des Moines Marina courtesy City of Des Moines.

“Much has been accomplished over the last 4 years as we have worked together to move forward with redevelopment of the Marina,” the city said in a statement. “The City’s consultant, Skylab’s, have done a stellar job at capturing community input and feedback on redevelopment of the Marina, from our charrette in 2017 on the Argosy Boat, to our visioning meeting at the Yacht Club in 2019, and in numerous presentations and discussions with the City Council. On September 27, 2022, the City will host a community meeting to provide an update on the Marina Steps and associated development.”

“Hope to see you there!”

