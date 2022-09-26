Volunteers are needed – come play a “survivor” in a disaster response drill at the South King Fire Training Station on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
This event will take place at the South King Fire Training Division / Station 68, located at 1405 SW 312th Street in Federal Way (map below).
WHAT TO EXPECT:
-
- Realistic makeup will be applied to resemble injuries
- You may be asked to act out a scenario related to the disaster
- All volunteers under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian
- Transportation is not provided
- These hours can be applied toward many school volunteer hour requirements, ask yours!
SIGN UP ONLINE TODAY:
bit.ly/certvolunteer
QUESTIONS?
Call Shannon Kirchberg at 206-870-6562.
