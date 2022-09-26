Volunteers are needed – come play a “survivor” in a disaster response drill at the South King Fire Training Station on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

This event will take place at the South King Fire Training Division / Station 68, located at 1405 SW 312th Street in Federal Way (map below).

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Realistic makeup will be applied to resemble injuries You may be asked to act out a scenario related to the disaster All volunteers under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian Transportation is not provided These hours can be applied toward many school volunteer hour requirements, ask yours!



SIGN UP ONLINE TODAY:

QUESTIONS?

Call Shannon Kirchberg at 206-870-6562.